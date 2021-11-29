BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 5,497 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 3.72 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 852,527 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,960 deaths.

There are currently 839 people hospitalized due to the virus and 178 people in the intensive care unit.

Health officials last week reported more than 6,900 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 43 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,855,180, public health data shows.

A total of 1,097,987 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

