BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 607 new COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 1.62 percent.

Tuesday’s report included new deaths from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,545,910 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,916 deaths.

There are currently 291 people hospitalized due to the virus, 46 people in the intensive care unit, and 23 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,298,708, public health data shows.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)