BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 6,801 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 3.07 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 836,378 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,873 deaths.

There are currently 708 people hospitalized due to the virus and 143 people in the intensive care unit.

Last week, health reported more than 5,300 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 41 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,831,110, public health data shows.

A total of 957,353 doses of the COVID-19 booster shots have also been administered.

