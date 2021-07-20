BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity that has ticked above 1 percent.

The new positive cases include infections that were reported on Saturday and Sunday, officials noted. The jump in cases marks a 50 percent increase over the previous weekend, when 322 cases were reported.

The positivity rate has risen to 1.02 percent, a metric that stood at 0.87 percent last week.

There were also four new deaths and 106 hospitalizations reported, including 31 people who were being treated in the ICU.

Recent data from Johns Hopkins University shows 48 states seeing new case numbers surge at least 10 percent higher than the previous week, in part due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Delta is believed to be the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet.

Officials in Provincetown on Monday announced a new mask advisory amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the town.

A total of 132 people, many of whom were vaccinated, tested positive for the virus after people flocked to the town over the Fourth of July weekend, health officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Massachusetts has reported 666,518 confirmed cases and 17,659 deaths.

