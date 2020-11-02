Mass. health officials report 725 new COVID cases, 9 deaths, 1.4% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 725 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 1.4 percent. This is the first day in over a week that cases have been lower than 1,000.
A total of 155,660 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 9 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,797 statewide.
Four hundred and sixty-nine people are currently hospitalized. Ninety-six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
From October 17 through the 31, 2,701 people between the ages of 0 and 19 tested positive for COVID-19. The highest rate of positives per age group.
Ages 20-29 came in next with 2,566, followed by 30-39 year-olds at 2,493. The lowest reported age group was those over 80 with just 403 confirmed cases in that two-week period.
