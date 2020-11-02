Mass. health officials report 725 new COVID cases, 9 deaths, 1.4% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 725 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday with a test positivity rate of 1.4 percent. This is the first day in over a week that cases have been lower than 1,000.

A total of 155,660 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 9 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,797 statewide.

Four hundred and sixty-nine people are currently hospitalized. Ninety-six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.