BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 900 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 1.80 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,543,609 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,833 deaths.

There are currently 345 people hospitalized due to the virus, 62 people in the intensive care unit, and 30 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,293,177, public health data shows.

