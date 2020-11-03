Mass. health officials report 923 new COVID cases, 12 deaths, 1.7% positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) – The Department of Public Health reported 923 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a daily test positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

A total of 157,308 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts with an estimated 16,681 active cases.

Twelve new deaths were confirmed, elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,809 statewide.

Four hundred and eighty-five people are currently hospitalized. Ninety-six are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit. The average age of hospitalized persons is 67.