Mass. health officials report first human case of EEE this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday announced the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis this year.

A person from Plymouth County, between 11 and 20 years of age, has contracted the rare but serious disease, officials said. There was no word on their condition.

Middleborough Town Manager Robert Nunes later announced that a male under the age of 18 had tested positive for EEE.

Health officials are said to be actively investigating the origins of the patient’s infection.

The threat level for EEE in Middleborough has since been raised to “critical.”

Town residents are being urged to strongly consider canceling or rescheduling any planned outdoor activities between dusk and dawn until further notice.

EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of a mosquito infected with the virus. It can cause severe illness and possibly lead to death in any age group.

In July, Gov. Charlie Baker said the state was preparing to combat “another EEE outbreak.”

Mosquitoes with EEE have been detected in Orange, Athol, Wendell, New Salem, and Carver so far this year.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths. There were also nine cases in domestic animals.

