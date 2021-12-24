BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 10,040 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 8.3 percent.

Friday’s case count marks the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 980,055 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,604 deaths.

There are currently 1,595 people hospitalized due to the virus and 358 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 7.60 percent on Thursday with 9,042 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,063,125, public health data shows.

A total of 1,964,910 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

