BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 11,199 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked down slightly to 4.53 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 881,828 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,100 deaths.

There are currently 1,118 people hospitalized due to the virus and 223 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 4.74 percent on Friday, along with 5,179 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials last week reported more than 6,600 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,930,679, public health data shows.

A total of 1,284,915 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

