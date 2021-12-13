BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 11,078 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked down to 4.79 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 912,508 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,243 deaths.

There are currently 1,355 people hospitalized due to the virus and 287 people in the intensive care unit

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.17 percent on Friday, along with 5,007 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials last week reported more than 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,999,721, public health data shows.

A total of 1,591,032 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

