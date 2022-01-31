BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 12,127 new COVID-19 cases and 83 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 7.43 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,485,623 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,419 deaths.

There are currently 2,202 people hospitalized due to the virus, 348 people in the intensive care unit, and 219 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,202,797, public health data shows.

A total of 2,683,732 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

