BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 1,329 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.13 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,537,894 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,655 deaths.

There are currently 483 people hospitalized due to the virus, 93 people in the intensive care unit, and 52 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,283,013, public health data shows.

A total of 2,831,838 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

