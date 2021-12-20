Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 13,717 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.91 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 947,625 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,434 deaths.

There are currently 1,513 people hospitalized due to the virus and 347 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.77 percent on Friday, along with 6,345 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,031,199, public health data shows.

A total of 1,739,608 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

