BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 14,567 new COVID-19 cases and 199 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 16.70 percent.

Wednesday’s report included death data from the previous four-day period, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,389,830 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,696 deaths.

There are currently 3,187 people hospitalized due to the virus, 475 people in the intensive care unit, and 285 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 17.44 percent on Tuesday, along with 56,489 new COVID-19 cases from the holiday weekend.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,163,898, public health data shows.

A total of 2,535,903 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

