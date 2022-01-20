BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 14,384 new COVID-19 cases and 86 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 15.03 percent.

Thursday’s report included death data from Saturday through Tuesday, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,404,214 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,782 deaths.

There are currently 3,144 people hospitalized due to the virus, 462 people in the intensive care unit, and 280 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 16.70 percent on Wednesday, along with 14,567 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,168,283, public health data shows.

A total of 2,553,676 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

