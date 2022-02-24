BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 1,556 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.21 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,536,565 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,626 deaths.

There are currently 512 people hospitalized due to the virus, 97 people in the intensive care unit, and 63 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,280,882, public health data shows.

A total of 2,826,121 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

