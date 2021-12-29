BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 15,163 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 13.58 percent.

Wednesday’s case count shattered the Bay State’s previous single-day record by more than 5,000 cases.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,017,429 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,737 deaths.

There are currently 1,711 people hospitalized due to the virus and 392 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 11.08 percent on Tuesday with 9,228 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 20,000 new breakthrough cases and 70 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,076,581, public health data shows.

A total of 2,048,456 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

