BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 18,721 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 20.34 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,305,830 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,386 deaths.

There are currently 3,180 people hospitalized due to the virus and 484 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 21.61 percent on Wednesday, along with 22,184 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 82,466 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,142,999, public health data shows.

A total of 2,410,463 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)