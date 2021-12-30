BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 21,137 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 16.4 percent.

Thursday’s case count shattered the Bay State’s previous single-day record, which was set on Wednesday, by about 6,000 cases.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,038,566 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,773 deaths.

There are currently 1,817 people hospitalized due to the virus and 382 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 13.58 percent on Wednesday with 15,163 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported more than 20,000 new breakthrough cases and 70 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 12,707,897, public health data shows.

A total of 2,048,456 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered as of Wednesday.

