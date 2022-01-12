BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 22,184 new COVID-19 cases and 75 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 21.61 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,287,109 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,350 deaths.

There are currently 3,087 people hospitalized due to the virus and 473 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 22.78 percent on Tuesday, along with 17,802 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 82,466 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,137,794, public health data shows.

A total of 2,382,028 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

