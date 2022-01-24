BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 24,512 new COVID-19 cases and 78 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 11.72 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,442,661 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,962 deaths.

There are currently 2,962 people hospitalized due to the virus, 433 people in the intensive care unit, and 254 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 13.7 percent on Friday, along with 13,935 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,180,019, public health data shows.

A total of 2,609,412 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)