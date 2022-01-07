BOSTON (WHDH) -  Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 26,187 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate climbed to 23.02 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,186,137 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,106 deaths.

There are currently 2,637 people hospitalized due to the virus and 421 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 22.43 percent on Thursday, along with 24,570 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,114,885, public health data shows.

A total of 2,257,601 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox