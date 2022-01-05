BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 27,612 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate jumped to 22.06 percent.

Wednesday’s case count marks the most new cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,135,380 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,008 deaths.

There are currently 2,426 people hospitalized due to the virus and 427 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 21.62 percent on Monday, along with 16,621 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,102,405, public health data shows.

A total of 2,190,923 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)