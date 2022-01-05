BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 27,612 new COVID-19 cases and 54 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate jumped to 22.06 percent.

Wednesday’s case count marks the most new cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,135,380 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,008 deaths.

There are currently 2,426 people hospitalized due to the virus and 427 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 21.62 percent on Monday, along with 16,621 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 45,029 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 88 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,102,405, public health data shows.

A total of 2,190,923 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox