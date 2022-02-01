Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 127 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 7.13 percent.

The death count reported Tuesday represents deaths over the previous three-day period, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,488,251 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,546 deaths.

There are currently 1,965 people hospitalized due to the virus, 307 people in the intensive care unit, and 191 intubated patients.

Health officials also reported more than 27,000 new breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,206,092, public health data shows.

A total of 2,691,336 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.