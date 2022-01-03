BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 31,184 new COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate jumped to 19.87 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The case count shattered the previous single-day record that was set on Friday by nearly 10,000 cases.

RELATED: CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,091,147 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,860 deaths.

There are currently 2,221 people hospitalized due to the virus and 402 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 18.42 percent on Friday, along with 21,397 COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,093,386, public health data shows.

A total of 2,141,308 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)