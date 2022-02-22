BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 4,118 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 2.44 percent.

Tuesday’s case and death toll include data from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,534,071 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,445 deaths.

There are currently 573 people hospitalized due to the virus, 113 people in the intensive care unit, and 68 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,275,850, public health data shows.

A total of 2,814,040 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

