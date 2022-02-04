BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 4,195 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 5.63 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,502,248 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,755 deaths.

There are currently 1,583 people hospitalized due to the virus, 264 people in the intensive care unit, and 153 intubated patients.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 27,000 new breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,218,681, public health data shows.

A total of 2,713,907 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

