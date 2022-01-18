BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 56,489 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 17.44 percent.

Tuesday’s report included new cases from Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,375,183 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,497 deaths.

There are currently 3,192 people hospitalized due to the virus, 466 people in the intensive care unit, and 290 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 19.90 percent on Friday, along with 12,864 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,159,148, public health data shows.

A total of 2,513,920 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

