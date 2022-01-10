BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 60,986 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down slightly to 22.39 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

RELATED: Baker administration launches tool for Mass. residents to access digital COVID-19 vaccine card

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,247,123 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,159 deaths.

There are currently 2,923 people hospitalized due to the virus and 432 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 23.02 percent on Friday, along with 26,187 COVID-19 cases.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)