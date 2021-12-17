BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 6,345 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.77 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 933,908 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,406 deaths.

There are currently 1,499 people hospitalized due to the virus and 315 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.44 percent on Thursday with 5,883 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,031,199, public health data shows.

A total of 1,739,608 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox