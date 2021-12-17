BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 6,345 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.77 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 933,908 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,406 deaths.

There are currently 1,499 people hospitalized due to the virus and 315 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.44 percent on Thursday with 5,883 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,031,199, public health data shows.

A total of 1,739,608 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

