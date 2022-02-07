BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 6,725 new COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 4.78 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,508,973 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,811 deaths.

There are currently 1,482 people hospitalized due to the virus, 253 people in the intensive care unit, and 148 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,229,055, public health data shows.

A total of 2,730,904 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

