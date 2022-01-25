BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 7,120 new COVID-19 cases and 145 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.40 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,449,781 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,107 deaths.

There are currently 2,688 people hospitalized due to the virus,399 people in the intensive care unit, and 250 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 11.72 percent on Monday, along with 24,512 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,183,285, public health data shows.

A total of 2,622,376 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

