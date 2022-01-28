BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 7,181 new COVID-19 cases and 65 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 8.9 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,473,496 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,336 deaths.

There are currently 2,377 people hospitalized due to the virus, 363 people in the intensive care unit, and 233 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 9.48 percent on Thursday, along with 8,616 new COVID-19 cases.

