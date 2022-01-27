BOSTON (WHDH) – Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 8,616 new COVID-19 cases and 84 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.48 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,466,315 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,271 deaths.

There are currently 2,521 people hospitalized due to the virus, 396 people in the intensive care unit, and 237 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 10.37 percent on Wednesday, along with 7,918 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,192,287, public health data shows.

A total of 2,650,607 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)