BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 9,042 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 7.60 percent.

Thursday’s case count marks the highest number of cases reported in a single day.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 970,015 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,572 deaths.

There are currently 1,632 people hospitalized due to the virus and 362 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 7.02 percent on Wednesday with 7,817 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,060,091, public health data shows.

A total of 1,931,929 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

