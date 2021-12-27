BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 12,983 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked up to 9.5 percent.

Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 993,038 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,629 deaths.

There are currently 1,636 people hospitalized due to the virus and 378 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 8.3 percent on Friday, along with 10,040 COVID-19 cases.

Health officials last week reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,067,133, public health data shows.

A total of 1,993,741 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

