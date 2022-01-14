BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 12,864 new COVID-19 cases and 64 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 19.90 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,318,694 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,450 deaths.

There are currently 3,223 people hospitalized due to the virus, 460 people in the intensive care unit, and 279 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 20.34 percent on Thursday, along with 18,721 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 82,466 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 112 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,148,269, public health data shows.

A total of 2,438,240 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)