BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported 13,935 new COVID-19 cases and 102 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 13.70 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,418,149 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20,884 deaths.

There are currently 3,105 people hospitalized due to the virus, 446 people in the intensive care unit, and 269 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 15.03 percent on Thursday, along with 14,384 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,172,580, public health data shows.

A total of 2,570,643 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

