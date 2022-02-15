BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Tuesday reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases and 90 additional deaths with a statewide positivity rate of 3.09 percent.

Deaths reported Saturday through Monday were included in today’s report, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,523,991 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,278 deaths.

There are currently 882 people hospitalized due to the virus, 168 people in the intensive care unit, and 77 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,256,256, public health data shows.

A total of 2,778,394 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)