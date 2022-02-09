BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 2,794 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 4.08 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,513,559 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,008 deaths.

There are currently 1,234 people hospitalized due to the virus, 210 people in the intensive care unit, and 125 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,236,541, public health data shows.

A total of 2,744,177 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

