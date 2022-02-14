BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 3,863 new COVID-19 cases and 66 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 3 percent.

Monday’s case count reflects data from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, health officials noted.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,522,532 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,188 deaths.

There are currently 1,024 people hospitalized due to the virus, 188 people in the intensive care unit, and 94 intubated patients.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,253,723, public health data shows.

A total of 2,773,578 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

