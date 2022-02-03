BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Thursday reported 4,823 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped to 5.89 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,498,053 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,692 deaths.

There are currently 1,661 people hospitalized due to the virus, 273 people in the intensive care unit, and 161 intubated patients.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 27,000 new breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,214,358, public health data shows.

A total of 2,706,407 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)