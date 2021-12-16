BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 5,883 new COVID-19 cases and 30 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 5.44 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 927,563 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,361 deaths.

There are currently 1,473 people hospitalized due to the virus and 319 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.35 percent on Wednesday with 5,133 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday reported more than 11,000 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths among vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,025,180, public health data shows.

A total of 1,701,821 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

