BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 7,817 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths as the statewide positivity ticked up to 7.02 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 960,973 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,525 deaths.

There are currently 1,621 people hospitalized due to the virus and 353 people in the intensive care unit.

The state reported a positivity rate of 5.91 percent on Tuesday with 5,531 cases.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,054,170, public health data shows.

A total of 1,892,828 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

