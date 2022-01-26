BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Wednesday reported 7,918 new COVID-19 cases and 80 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate dipped slightly to 10.37 percent.

Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,457,699 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21,187 deaths.

There are currently 2,617 people hospitalized due to the virus, 405 people in the intensive care unit, and 248 intubated patients.

The state reported a positivity rate of 11.40 percent on Tuesday, along with 7,120 new COVID-19 cases.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 5,188,134, public health data shows.

A total of 2,637,388 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

