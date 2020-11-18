Mass. health officials to send 4.5 million COVID alerts to residents on Thursday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials will be sending out another 4.5 million COVID-19 alert messages to residents across the state on Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced Wednesday.

Monica Bharel, the Commonwealth’s chief physician, will be sending a message that reminds residents of the increased risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 over the holiday season, according to Sudders.

The message will also remind residents of the new stay-at-home advisory that went into effect on Nov. 6, as well as updated guidance on mask-wearing and private gathering limits.

Residents will also be updated on the latest quarantine orders for visitors from high-risk states. At this time, the only states that are considered low-risk are Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Hawaii.

Sudders said the alert is part of a larger campaign aimed at boosting awareness in communities that are at higher risk for coronavirus.

The alerts with be sent out in both English and Spanish.

Residents can opt-in to future alerts by visiting by Mass.gov/COVIDalerts.

