Mass. health officials: Travelers from California now required to quarantine

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials added another state to their travel advisory on Friday leaving just a handful of states on the lower-risk list.

Starting Saturday, November 7, travelers from California will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the Bay State.

In order to avoid self-isolation, travelers may also produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours of arrival.

Anyone coming to the state should fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form unless they are coming from one of the six low-risk states such as Hawaii, Maine or Vermont.

The District of Columbia is also considered low-risk.

Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)