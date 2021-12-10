BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials are urging newly eligible 16- and 17-year-old residents to get the Pfizer booster shot as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in communities across Massachusetts.

Teens who are at least six months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series are eligible to sign up for a booster shot.

The boosters are currently available at more than 500 locations across the state including at retail pharmacies, primary care practices, regional collaboratives, local boards of health, community health centers, hospital systems, state-supported vaccination sites, and mobile clinics.

Parents who prefer to have their adolescent vaccinated by their primary care provider should call their provider’s office directly.

Visit the state’s VaxFinder website at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of available locations.

