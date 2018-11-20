Mass. high school football rivalry game rescheduled due to extreme Thanksgiving forecast

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Thanksgiving Day football showdown between the Andover Golden Warriors and North Andover Scarlet Knights has been rescheduled due to the expected extreme cold temperatures and brutal wind chill on Thursday morning.

Expressing concern for the safety of everyone involved in the game, officials opted to reschedule the tilt to Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Andover High School.

“Due to the potential for record-setting conditions, superintendents, principals, and coaches from both communities have considered the well-being of those that participate in the Thanksgiving Day football,” said Nicole Kieser, Director of Communications at Andover Public Schools.

After a more than 40-year hiatus, the two schools renewed their Thanksgiving Day rivalry in 2015.

North Andover knocked off Andover in last year’s meeting, 33-7.

